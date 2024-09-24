Publishing Global Industry Almanac 2024: Key Financial Metrics And Analysis Of Competitive Pressures 2019-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Publishing Global Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global publishing registered revenues of $260.62 billion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Publishing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The publishing market is segmented into books, newspapers, and magazines.

Books segment includes both physical and e-books. Physical books cover atlases, dictionaries, encyclopaedias, textbooks, guidebooks, musical scores, maps, fiction, and non-fiction. While e-books consist of electronic books that can be read on computers or other electronic devices such as tablets. The newspaper segment includes revenues generated from the selling of newspapers including those gained through circulation, subscription (including online subscription), and advertising revenue. Whereas, the magazine segment value is calculated as the revenues generated by publishers from the sales of hard copies and online subscriptions.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

The books segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $153.35 billion, equivalent to 58.8% of the market's overall value. Asia-Pacific dominated the global publishing market, accounting for the largest share of 51.8% in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Publishing

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

