RAIR Technologies Accepted To Prestigious Denarii Labs Accelerator

The leading open-source for Web3 will use the competitive and rigorous 12-week program to refine its tokenomics

Wilmington, DE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAIR Technologies , the leading open-source platform for building Web3 applications, today announced it has been accepted into the protocol-agnostic Web3 tokenomics accelerator Denarii Labs, powered by leading Web3 advisory and early-stage VC RedBeard Ventures and mentorship directly from Futureverse. RAIR Technologies will use the comprehensive 12-week program to help refine its tokenomics as it begins to raise more funding and strengthen core technologies like the RAIRprotocol.



The Denarii Labs accelerator empowers Web3 innovators from conceptualization to execution with unparalleled expertise in crafting, refining and executing tokenomics and launch strategies over the course of its 12-week accelerator program. The accelerator's very selective due diligence process ensures it only chooses and nurtures the best early-stage companies, sending a strong signal to the market.



“We couldn't be more proud to be accepted into this unique and elite program for the Web3 industry,” said Ed Prado, CEO of RAIR Technologies.“Denarii Labs will allow us to drill down on our tokenomics before we significantly expand both the technology and our partner base.”

The Denarii Labs accelerator tailors members' tokenomics to align with their business and marketing goals, including whitepaper creation, technical and development checks, and investor readiness with mentorship from Insomnia Labs, GSR, Tao Tao, Coinbase and Omniscia. The program also offers top-notch legal and regulatory advice from the accelerator's partners at leading technology business law firm Fenwick & West.



RAIR Technologies last year participated in Sony's accelerator, which eventually led to RAIR Technologies being announced as an infrastructure partner for Soneium, the blockchain recently announced by Sony.

RAIR Technologies is paving the way for a more inclusive and collaborative future in the realm of decentralized application development. Among its offerings is the RAIRprotocol, which has been in active development since 2019 as an investor-backed, heretofore proprietary enterprise SaaS product. To learn more about RAIR Technologies visit .

ABOUT RAIR TECH

RAIR Technologies enables enterprises to seamlessly navigate asset creation, DRM security, royalty tracking, and marketplace trade and execution within a secure white-label environment. RAIR is driving innovation with its open-source RAIRprotocol. RAIRprotocol fosters scalability and innovation through a distinctive token licensing model that allows full access to the underlying RAIR Technologies source code.

