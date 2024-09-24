Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market To Hit USD 10.9 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Peripheral intravenous catheters is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to Transitioning to minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters size will reach USD 10.9 billion by 2032. The growing volume of elective and emergency surgical procedures drives the market.

According to the World Health Organization, over 310 million major surgeries are performed annually worldwide, with an increasing trend each year. As the frequency of surgeries rises, there is an increasing demand for reliable intravenous access to ensure effective fluid management and medication delivery during these procedures. This surge in surgical activities necessitates using high-quality PIVCs, essential for maintaining patient safety and supporting various medical interventions. The elevated number of surgical operations directly thrusts the need for advanced and dependable PIVCs in healthcare settings.



Integrated PIVCs for enhanced safety

The peripheral intravenous catheters market from integrated/closed PIVC segment will gain significant traction between 2024 and 2032, due to their enhanced safety features and efficiency. These systems minimize the risk of contamination and reduce the potential for complications associated with traditional catheter types. The growing emphasis on patient safety and infection control in healthcare settings boosts the preference for integrated PIVCs. Additionally, the streamlined design of closed systems improves ease of use and reduces the time required for catheter insertion and maintenance, contributing to their increasing adoption.

Proven reliability of conventional PIVCs

The peripheral intravenous catheters market from conventional PIVC segment will secure a significant market share by 2032, owing to their widespread use and cost-effectiveness. Conventional PIVCs are typically less expensive compared to newer technologies, making them accessible to a broad range of medical facilities, especially in resource-constrained environments. Additionally, the familiarity of healthcare professionals with conventional PIVCs facilitates quicker training and integration into existing clinical practices, bolstering the demand.

Ambulatory surgical centers thrust demand for efficient PIVCs

The peripheral intravenous catheters market from ambulatory surgical centers segment will maintain a notable progression rate during 2024-2032, because of the increasing volume of outpatient procedures performed in these facilities. Ambulatory surgical centers require efficient and reliable intravenous access for a variety of short-term treatments and surgeries. The growing preference for outpatient care, driven by its convenience and reduced costs, necessitates effective PIVCs to manage patient care efficiently. Additionally, the need for quick turnaround and high patient throughput in these centers further amplifies the demand for dependable and easy-to-use intravenous solutions.

Tech advancements to push Europe market

Europe peripheral intravenous catheters market will show a significant development rate through 2032, due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. With a higher proportion of elderly patients requiring frequent medical interventions, there's a greater need for effective intravenous access. Additionally, European healthcare systems are focusing on improving patient care standards and adopting advanced medical technologies. The emphasis on minimizing hospital stays and enhancing treatment efficiency also contributes to the rising demand for reliable PIVCs across European medical facilities.

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market Players

Major peripheral intravenous catheter vendors include AngioDynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others. These companies are enhancing their competitive edge through innovations in catheter design and technology. By investing in R&D and forming strategic partnerships, they expand their product ranges and improve patient safety and comfort. Companies are focusing on regulatory compliance and adopting advanced manufacturing techniques to meet evolving healthcare standards.

In November 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) unveiled its PIVO pro needle-free blood draw technology, which received FDA 510(k) clearance. This innovative device, compatible with integrated and long peripheral IV catheters, including the Nexiva Closed IV Catheter System, is a market first.

