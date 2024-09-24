عربي


Armenia's Constitutional Court To Review Constitutionality Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Delimitation Agreement

9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Constitutional Court of Armenia is set to review the constitutionality of the regulation governing the joint work of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions on Tuesday, Azernews reports referring to Armenian media.

The examination will take place in a written procedure.

This follows the announcement from Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 30, stating that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had signed a regulation outlining the framework for the joint activities of their border delimitation and demarcation commissions.

AzerNews

