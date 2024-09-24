Armenia's Constitutional Court To Review Constitutionality Of Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Delimitation Agreement
9/24/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Constitutional Court of Armenia is set to review the
constitutionality of the regulation governing the joint work of the
Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions on Tuesday,
Azernews reports referring to Armenian media.
The examination will take place in a written procedure.
This follows the announcement from Armenia's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs on August 30, stating that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had
signed a regulation outlining the framework for the joint
activities of their border delimitation and demarcation
commissions.
