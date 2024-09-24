President Ilham Aliyev Viewed 5Th“ADEX-2024 And Securex Caspian Exhibitions
Date
9/24/2024 7:16:56 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, viewed
the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Defense "ADEX-2024"
and International exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and
Rescue Equipment "Securex Caspian" exhibitions at the Baku Expo
Center on September 24, Azernews reports.
MENAFN24092024000195011045ID1108708433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.