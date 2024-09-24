Global Facial Recognition Market Was Valued At US$ 6.17 Bn In 2023 And Is Projected To Hit US$ 26.83 Bn By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Facial Recognition Forecast to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 17.87% from 2024 to 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Facial Recognition Market , valued at US$ 6.17 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will reach an impressive US$ 26.83 billion by 2032, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.87% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The rising adoption of facial recognition across industries such as government, healthcare, retail, and services is driving market expansion.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Facial recognition technology has seen increased demand due to its ability to enhance security, identity verification, and customer engagement. Key applications include law enforcement, border control, and authentication systems, as governments and private organizations seek to strengthen security protocols in an increasingly digital world. Additionally, the rise of smartphones, wearable devices, and IoT-connected solutions has further spurred the adoption of biometric systems that utilize facial recognition for seamless and secure access.The market is also witnessing innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms, enhancing the accuracy and speed of facial recognition systems. These advancements are enabling faster identification and better integration into surveillance systems, smart cities, and automated retail environments.Market DynamicsDriver: Rise of Touchless Technology: Driving the Facial Recognition SurgeThe COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed how we associate with technology, pushing for hygiene and minimal physical contact. The need for touchless solutions in every industry has driven up the demand for facial recognition market. Facial recognition provides a seamless and hygienic alternative to fingerprint scanners and keypads, giving way to a new method of authentication and interaction. A recent survey found that 65% of consumers now actively prefer touchless interactions whenever possible.This demand is fueling the growth of many industries. Airports and event venues are adopting facial recognition gates to expedite their security process exponentially, which also reduces wait times by syncing their systems together. Reports show passenger throughput increases 30% compared to traditional methods. Retailers are jumping on this train too; they're using the technology to give tailored recommendations along with touchless payments. Over 70% of customers in the facial recognition market say they are open to biometric authentication in stores according to studies. High-security places like banks benefit from it as well, because unlike easily hacked passwords or stolen keycards, facial recognition can prevent unauthorized access easier. Major Players in the Global Facial Recognition Market.Amazon.Animetrics Inc.Cognitec Systems GmbH.Daon Inc.HID Global Corp.IDEMIA.IBM Corporation.Microsoft Corporation.NEC Corporation.Panasonic Corporation.Thales Group.Other Prominent PlayersMarket Segmentation Overview:By Technology.2D.3D.Face AnalysisBy Application.Access Control.Attendance Tracking and Monitoring.Emotion Recognition.Security & Surveillance.OthersBy Industry.Retail & E-Commerce.Media & Entertainment.Banking, Financial Services, Insurance (BFSI).Automobiles & Transportation.Information and Communication Technology.Government Agencies.Health Management.OthersBy Region.North America.The U.S..Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA).Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South America We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. 