Creatio Named Market Leader In Fall 2024 Low-Code Development Platforms Customer Success Report By Featuredcustomers

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Fall 2024 Low-Code Development Platforms Customer Success Report by FeaturedCustomers. According to the report, Leaders are vendors with substantial customer bases and the market share with the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size.With over 1.6 million customer references and reviews, FeaturedCustomers ranks vendors based on data from its platform, market presence, web presence, and social presence as well as additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties. The resource provides high-quality authenticated customer references for B2B business software and services to help IT and digital leaders make the right purchasing decisions during their buying journey.The evaluated product, Studio Creatio , is a no-code platform to automate workflows and build applications with a maximum degree of freedom. It provides users with the freedom to own their automation. This is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that establishes a new era in business automation. Creatio extends its no-code functionality with advanced Gen AI integration to help organizations transform and innovate faster than ever before. The combination of Gen AI and No-Code enables organizations to accelerate the automation of workflows and increase the productivity and efficiency of their teams.All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach.The Fall 2024 Low-Code Development Platforms Customer Success Report is available at FeaturedCustomers.Request a live demo of the award-winning Studio Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

