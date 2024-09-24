ONSCREEN Brings New AI Features For Senior Companionship, Mental Stimulation, And Valuable Insights To Caregivers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Joy, the senior AI Companion on the TV

Senior AI Companion Joy telling a joke

By integrating an AI Companion into the TV, ONSCREEN creates a paradigm shift in senior care, bringing caregiving directly to the home's most accessible screen.

- Costin TuculescuORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ONSCREEN , Inc., a leader in AI-powered and TV-based senior care technology, is proud to announce the release of several new AI capabilities for Joy, the empathetic TV-based AI companion designed for older adults. These innovative and interactive AI features, set to roll out in September and early October, provide caregivers and senior care professionals with unparalleled insights into the daily lives of their loved ones or patients through an accessible TV-based format. As the aging population grows, Joy's enhanced features promote well-being, support activities of daily living (ADLs), enable health monitoring, and increase cognitive and emotional engagement, offering a clearer picture of health and safety while reducing feelings of isolation.New AI Capabilities:Using regular check-ins and conversations, Joy seamlessly helps seniors age in place by providing helpful reminders, companionship, and mental stimulation, all while reporting insightful details about their daily activity, as well as their physical and mental health, to loved ones and caregivers.● General Wellness Check: A comprehensive assessment of the senior's health, emotional state, and living conditions to ensure well-being and comfort.● Meal and Hydration Check: Confirms whether meals have been eaten and if the user has been drinking enough water, promoting healthy routines.● Physical Activity Check: Joy encourages physical activity, promoting mobility and overall physical well-being.● Sleep Quality Check: A focused inquiry into sleep quality and rest patterns to support better sleep.● Hygiene and Safety Check: Gentle reminders to maintain personal hygiene and ensure a safe, secure living environment.● Memory Lane: Engaging sessions for reminiscing or mental stimulation, promoting positive emotions.● Daily Joke, Brain Teasers and Trivia Games: Fun, interactive moments that lift spirits and entertain, while exercising the brain.● Create a Painting: A creative session where Joy helps the user generate a unique painting, fostering creativity and engagement. Caregivers and family members can see the paintings their loved ones create in the ONSCREEN mobile app, save them, and even share them with family and friends.These new capabilities complement Joy's initial set of our check-in routines that have already started to roll out earlier this year that provide a friendly visit, medication check-ins and pain and happiness check.Safe and Trustworthy AI Models:ONSCREEN understands that trust is one of the most, if not THE most, important issues to its customers and partners. That's why Joy's AI operates on highly secure and vetted models, ensuring safety at every step.Built-in Safety Measures: Joy filters out harmful content and uses techniques like Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback (RLHF) to ensure responses are accurate, reliable, and aligned with trusted policies.Advanced Safety Protocols: Powered by OpenAI's latest models, Joy leverages cutting-edge methods to prevent security vulnerabilities, making it safe for home and senior care environments.New Visual Capabilities for Safer Living Spaces:Joy can now assess the living environment through the camera connected to the ONSCREEN device, evaluating the space for safety risks such as clutter or hazards. This vision also allows Joy to know if an older adult is ready and available for the check-ins. Images that Joy reviews are not stored and directly shared with caregivers, and Joy's AI evaluates potential risks and reports back without compromising the older adult's privacy.A Vision for the Future of AI in Senior Care:“These innovations are just the beginning,” said Costin Tuculescu, CEO of ONSCREEN.“We are working toward a future where Joy provides 24/7 companionship and support, both at home and in senior living communities. With the silver tsunami approaching, these solutions are more critical than ever. Our goal is to help millions of seniors live connected, safe, and enriched lives through accessible technology, powered by empathetic and supportive AI.”How Joy's Latest Features Benefit Older Adults:Joy's new AI features offer older adults daily interactions that reduce loneliness and support emotional well-being. Whether engaging in friendly chats, playing brain games, or creating artwork, Joy helps keep their minds active and spirits high. Practical check-ins ensure healthy routines, with reminders for medications, hydration, and safety, promoting independence and improving overall quality of life-all through their TV.How Joy's Latest Features Benefit Family Caregivers:Caregivers can more easily stay connected with their loved ones via the new AI Routines and updated ONSCREEN Mobile Apps. The refreshed Companion Tab allows caregivers to monitor health check-ins, medication reminders, and creative moments like paintings, offering more peace of mind and a more engaged caregiving experience, wherever they are. Caregivers can create a healthy schedule for their loved ones, which includes proactive reminders, AI check-ins, entertainment, and mental stimulation.How Joy's Latest Features Benefit Enterprises:ONSCREEN's Enterprise Manager dashboard offers senior care organizations powerful tools to manage devices and users. It provides insights into health check-ins and wellness metrics, enabling personalized and efficient care at scale, improving outcomes for seniors in their care.Availability:Joy's enhanced AI features will start rolling out in late September 2024. Family caregivers and senior care organizations will soon have access to these innovative tools to enhance care and engagement for older adults.For more information or to schedule a demo, visit ONSCREEN or contact us at ....About ONSCREENONSCREEN is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults by making technology-based communication more accessible through its innovative AI-powered and TV-based senior care solution. By leveraging the largest screen in the home, ONSCREEN enables effortless connection between older adults and their loved ones or caregivers, resulting in reduced loneliness and isolation and improved access to care. Key features include auto-answering of calls, daily wellness check-ins, telehealth integrations, and an AI companion named“Joy” that provides friendly visits and health checks, all through the TV. For more information, visit .

AI Companion telling jokes, playing trivia and generating paintings for the user.

