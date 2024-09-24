Major Update: Acuity Risk Management Launches STREAM Version 6.5 With Powerful New Features And Enhancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Acuity Releases STREAM update v6.5

Acuity Risk Management is excited to announce the launch of STREAM Version 6.5.

- Adam Freeman, CTO of Acuity Risk ManagementLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acuity Risk Management is excited to announce the launch of STREAM Version 6.5. This major update introduces a suite of powerful new features and enhancements, setting a new standard for flexibility and customization in risk assessment and management.In this latest release, STREAM v6.5 introduces several key enhancements to improve risk management and user experience. The update offers enhanced flexibility in risk assessments and extended risk management capabilities. It features new bulk actions, improved organization, and enhanced asset management. Entity types have been streamlined, while import/export functionality has been simplified. User permissions have been upgraded, and the search functionality has been significantly improved. These updates provide users with more flexible, robust tools for risk assessment and management, solidifying STREAM v6.5 as a GRC powerhouse."Version 6.5 represents a significant leap forward in risk management technology." said Adam Freeman, CTO of Acuity Risk Management. "We've listened to our users and delivered a solution that not only meets, but exceeds their evolving needs in today's complex risk landscape."New features from STREAM 6.5Enhanced Flexibility in Risk AssessmentNow, tailor your risk assessments with the following powerful updates:Enhanced customization, calculation, and visualization options for risk management. Users are no longer limited to just three risk colors, allowing for a broader palette tailored to each scheme's specific needs. Configurable fields let organizations align their risk assessments with unique requirements, and advanced risk scoring features like customizable look-up tables enable more precise risk evaluations. Users can now turn sliders on or off for impact, likelihood, and risk reduction, while heat maps offer greater flexibility with adjustable axis orientation. The new 'Auto-assess initial risk' function improves efficiency by automating risk likelihood assessments based on common threat likelihoods, streamlining the initial evaluation process. Additionally, users can now perform record-level copy for both risks and assets, easily create new risks from the risk list, and enjoy a decluttered interface through the conditional display of risk categories.Other usability improvements include bulk editing, streamlined movement of risks between registers, and enhanced asset management capabilities like linking ordinary assets with more flexibility. The new entity settings screen makes organizing multi-level entity types easier, and importing/exporting data is now more seamless, even from hidden Excel worksheets. Enhanced user permissions provide better control, with roles like read-only scope administrator and asset user permissions. Search functionality has been upgraded, allowing for more detailed and efficient results. Finally, performance optimizations ensure smoother management of large data sets, and menu reorganization improves the user experience with quicker access to key features.Ready to explore these exciting new features? If you have any questions or need assistance in making the most of these updates, don't hesitate to reach out to us! We're here to help you maximize the power of STREAM for your business.Alternatively, see and use the new features now. Interactive demos have been created to give you early visibility of the key new features. See the demos here.To find out more, request a demo now.

