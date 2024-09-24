Crystal Boyer Promoted To Chief Customer Officer At Plinqit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Plinqit continues to expand leadership team, appointing Crystal Boyer as Chief Customer Officer to further enhance customer success.

- Crystal BoyerANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Plinqit , an award-winning provider of high-yield and automated savings software solutions that enable institutions to grow deposits, attract new customers and expand their retail footprint, is proud to announce the promotion of Crystal Boyer to Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In her new role, Boyer will lead Plinqit's efforts to enhance customer success, drive satisfaction, and ensure alignment across all customer-facing teams.Boyer will focus on creating strategic initiatives that enhance customer experiences, align organizational goals with customer outcomes, and innovate how the company manages customer relationships. Her leadership will ensure that the voice of the customer remains at the forefront of all decisions. Boyer's promotion reflects Plinqit's commitment to strong customer relationships and driving innovation within the financial sector.Boyer joined Plinqit in 2021 after more than a decade in the banking industry. As the pandemic swept through the world, it transformed the financial landscape. "For the first time in my career, the industry was forced to find digital solutions for traditional services overnight. The boardroom was concerned, but instead of risk and regulations being the sole focus, the customer's well-being was at the forefront of our decisions," Boyer recalled. "I was in awe.”This emphasis on customer experience and digital innovation reignited Boyer's passion for transforming how financial services are delivered. A conversation with a long-time vendor set her on a path where her twin passions for financial product innovation and customer experience could flourish. Now, as Chief Customer Officer, she is thrilled to lead Plinqit into its next chapter of growth."I am honored to step into the role of Chief Customer Officer at such a pivotal time," Boyer shared. "Plinqit is uniquely positioned to help financial institutions grow deposits while enhancing the customer experience. I'm excited to lead our team as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that help our partners succeed and drive meaningful growth for the industry."“We are thrilled to promote Crystal to such an important role. She has proven to be a great partner for our customers. Crystal is constantly advocating for the needs of financial institutions,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit.“She has been a sounding board for them, having come from a community banking background, which has helped shape the ongoing development of Plinqit's platform. We are proud to have her on the team, and we look forward to building even stronger relationships with the banks and credit unions we work with each day under Crystal's dedicated leadership as Chief Customer Officer.”About PlinqitPlinqit is a mobile-first platform and fintech company helping banks and credit unions generate deposits, attract new customers, and expand their retail footprint while helping people live their best financial life. The Plinqit platform is the first savings platform of its kind to bring together automated savings, data-driven financial wellness content, and virtual account management. At Plinqit, we're helping everyone Money IntelligentlyTM. For more information, visit plinqit.

