Israeli Occupation Continues Airstrikes On Lebanon As Gov't Tackles Displacement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces continued their on southern and northeastern Lebanon Tuesday as the Lebanese caretaker tries to manage crisis of displaced citizens.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), several towns in the western sector of southern Lebanon, including the outskirts of Qlayleh and Debaal, were hit by airstrikes, causing material damage, as the town of Markaba was also targeted.

Israeli occupation warplanes carried out three raids on Baalbek, Douris, Bazaliyah, and the outskirts of Talia and Shmistar in the Bekaa region of eastern Lebanon.

In the south, an airstrike hit the entrance of the city of Tyre in the Jal Al-Bahr area, while multiple strikes targeted a bridge between the Jezzine and Marjaayoun regions.

Additionally, the town of Yohmor Al-Shqif in Nabatieh city was bombed, as well as the vicinity of the Lahad Bridge in the area.

The region experienced a brief lull in the fighting this morning, following a day of intense bombardment across Lebanon yesterday, which resulted in 492 deaths and 1,645 injuries.

These heavy strikes prompted a large-scale displacement of residents from the targeted areas toward safer regions, with the movement of evacuees continuing into this morning.

In response to the crisis, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met today with Minister of Environment and Coordinator of the National Disaster and Crisis Response Committee Nasser Yassin.

Yassin provided updates on efforts to shelter those displaced by the attacks and ensure their basic needs were met.

Mikati's media office quoted Yassin as saying that 150 schools have been converted into shelters, accommodating up to 16,500 displaced people as of last night.

Meanwhile, NNA quoted the Lebanon's Resistance as claiming responsibility for launching rocket salvos at the Israeli settlement of Kiryat Shmona and targeting the logistics depots of the 146th Division at the Naftali military base. (end)

