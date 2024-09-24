KRCS Launches Urgent Humanitarian Aid For Displaced Families In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced Tuesday, the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid campaign for families displaced from areas affected by Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanese Red Cross relief coordinator Youssef Boutros told KUNA that the urgent humanitarian campaign was launched due to the massive displacement of people, which were subjected to violent raids by Israeli occupation aircrafts.

The KRCS relief campaign was distributed with cooperation of the Lebanese Red Cross, includes food supplies, cleaning supplies, mattresses and blankets sufficient for 10,000 displaced families, Boutros added.

Boutros stated that the urgent campaign was launched in a number of shelter centers and schools that were allocated to displaced families in different areas by the local Lebanese authorities.

In addition, Boutros expressed his sincere appreciation to the government and people of Kuwait for their permanent positions in supporting Lebanon and for the aid and assistance it provides, adding his hope that this aid will contribute to alleviating their suffering and pain.

KRCS has implemented plenty humanitarian and relief projects in Lebanon since the launch of Operation (Al-Aqsa Flood) in Gaza Strip and the beginning of the military confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces on the southern border areas in Lebanon. (end)

