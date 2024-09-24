From AI Bounties To DEX 3.0: Orderly Network's Pioneering Presence At TOKEN2049

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web 3.0 liquidity layer, Orderly Network, proudly sponsored this year's Singapore edition TOKEN2049, one of the most prestigious events for global leaders in the Web3 space. As a key player in Web3 trading, Orderly showcased its vision and cutting-edge innovations throughout the week across multiple events, highlighting its work in the convergence of AI and DeFi, and providing thought leadership into the evolving landscape of decentralized trading and the potential role these technologies may play in the future of Web3.



A key meeting of minds in the emerging AI meets DeFi space, Orderly Network and Google Cloud teamed up last Tuesday, 17 September to host a cast of decision-makers and crypto KOL's at their highly anticipated 'Bounty Bash' event. This collaborative initiative marked the announcement of the Orderly Network x Google Cloud Bounty - Unleashing the Power of AI Trading Agents program, developed in partnership with Google Cloud and Empyreal. The program is designed to empower developers to build AI agents capable of autonomously trading on Orderly's decentralized infrastructure, contributing to the future of Web3 trading and decentralized finance by making it easier than ever for new users to gain results and confidence trading.

A key highlight in the week was the keynote presentation of Orderly Network Co-Founder Ran Yi at the TOKEN2049 event. Entitled 'DEXs 3.0 and the Transition from CEX to DEX', in his address, Ran shared key insights into the evolution of DEXs and the forward path toward greater adoption. As a TradFi and DeFi veteran, Ran's discussion explored his unique perspective on how the future of DEXs lies in combining the strengths of CEXs-such as intuitive user experiences, deep liquidity, high performance, and lower trading costs-with the inherent benefits of DEXs, including transparency, permissionless access, interoperability, and decentralized governance.

This keynote presentation built on an overarching theme for the week - how centralized and decentralized worlds can work together to grow the space by producing more compelling solutions for users.

At Caladan's Liquidity Day event, in a panel discussion aptly named 'The CEX and DEX Transition', Ran had delved into the growing convergence between centralized and decentralized trading platforms. Discussing the potential for building a powerful DEX that could rival Binance in the decentralized space, he further emphasized the importance of fostering innovation while maintaining user trust and security.

At Morph Consumer Day, Ran joined a star-studded cast that included well-known trader and Orderly supporter Nani XBT on stage to discuss 'The Future of Consumer DeFi & Stablecoins'. In this session, Ran delved into the growing convergence between centralized and decentralized trading platforms, examining the role of DeFi and stablecoins in shaping the next generation of consumer-facing financial services.

To conclude a week of engaging discussions and transformative ideas, Orderly Network also co-hosted the official TOKEN2049 afterparty, AFTER2049, joining forces with several other prominent projects in celebrating the successes of the event and fostering deeper connections within the community.

Orderly Network is a cloud liquidity infrastructure for Web3 trading. Built on omnichain architecture, Orderly enables deep liquidity for any asset across multiple blockchains. Focused on a future of DeFi that's open to all, Orderly empowers developers to fluidly create a comprehensive array of financial products for any level of trader, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging.

