Bihar Minister Shares Cryptic Post, Fuels JD-U’S Rift Rumours

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 24 (IANS) Bihar Rural Work and prominent Dalit leader Ashok Chaudhary shared a cryptic social post on Tuesday which led to speculations of an internal rift within the ruling JD-U.

A loose translation of his Hindi X post said:“Leave them as you grow older. If someone is not understanding after explaining it once or twice then explain it to the other person, leave it.

“When the children grow up and start making their own decisions, then follow them, leave it. We get our ideas from a few people if we don't get our ideas from one another. Leave it.

“If after a certain age no one asks about you or someone is saying wrong things about you behind your back then do not take it to heart. Leave it.

“Worrying about the future when you experience that you have nothing in your hands. Leave it.*

“If there is a big difference between desire and ability, then have less expectations from yourself. Leave it.”

Sources said that Chaudhary is unhappy with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, viewing the cryptic post as veiled criticism of Nitish's leadership.

JD-U Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar responded to Chaudhary's remarks, defending Nitish Kumar's long-standing leadership.

“Nitish Kumar has been working as a chief minister for 19 years and his reputation is as a global thinker and climate leader, any attempt to question his credibility - whether through direct or veiled language - would be met with strong rebuttals,” Kumar Kumar said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari has linked Chaudhary's post to internal strife within JD-U. Tiwari suggested that Chaudhary's statement signals an internal rebellion within JD-U, calling it "just the trailer" of greater conflict to come.

“Ashok Chaudhary's actions are the beginning of cracks within JD-U and a sign that many within the party may be discontented with Nitish Kumar's leadership,” Tiwari said.

However, putting speculations to rest, Ashok Chaudhary put out another post on social media along with two pictures where he can be seen hugging the Chief Minister.

“People will say something, it's people's job to say something, so pay attention to what you hear. Leave it,” read a loose translation of the minister's Hindi cryptic post on X.