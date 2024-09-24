Tirupati Laddu News: Shankaracharya Flags 'Big Betrayal Done To Hindus', Invokes Mangal Pandey's Rebellion In 1857

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the gaining momentum of the row over the alleged use of adulterated ghee in 'laddoo prasad' offered in Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati , Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotirmath on Tuesday compared the incident with Mangal Pandey's against the East India Company.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati even termed it as a big betrayal done to Hindu community and sought the accused to be brought forward and strictly punished.

| Tirupati laddu row: 43 food items samples collected from shops in Mathura

Speaking to media, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said, as quoted by PTI, "It is not a controversy, it is more than that. One Mangal Pandey was asked to open cartridge from mouth, there was a revolution in the country. Today, it was put in the mouths of crores of Indians. It is not a small thing. It is a big betrayal done to Hindu community, 4-5 days have gone, we don't know who has done it. The investigation will be delayed and then other issues will be brought. We cannot forget this incident."

"This is a big crime, an organised crime, a crime against Hindu community. Whoever is responsible, should be brought forward and strictly punished. As long as 'Gaumata' is there, we cannot become impure, and that is why they are killing 'Gaumata'," he added.

Andhra Sadhus seek action:

Not only Shankaracharya, but Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad sought strict action against those responsible for the alleged use of adulterated ghee in 'laddoo prasad' . They staged a protest outside Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams administrative building on Tuesday.

| Tirupati laddu news: Tirumala priests perform purification ritual 'Shanti Homam'

Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati, President of Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad, accused YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of 'ruining the sanctity' of Tirumala temple.

"We are very disturbed. YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy belongs to the Christian community and he never gave importance to Lord Venkateswara. He never believed in Hinduism. He always employed Christians in the post of chairman and other posts. These employees always saw Lord Venkateswara with a business purpose," ANI quoted Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati as saying.

"In five years, Jagan Mohan Reddy ruined the sanctity of Tirumala temple. He has taken a lot of money from the offerings given by Hindu devotees in the temples. We demand the government take strict action against those involved," the seer added.

Pawan Kalyan hits out at opposition:

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan accused former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of being responsible for the alleged 'contamination' of the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam.

Kalyan even stated that he is ready to die for Sanatana Dharma. The Deputy CM also participated in a cleansing programme at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijaywada.

| Tirupati Laddu row: SIT to probe irregularities; TTD to conduct 'Samprokshnas'

"I don't know whether YV Subbareddy and Karunakar Reddy have converted to Christianity and I didn't bother about it and under your (Jagan Mohan Reddy) regime, a board was established, and you are responsible and accountable for this contamination. We are raising these questions only after receiving reports," ANI quoted Pawan Kalyan as saying in Vijaywada.

During the previous YSRCP government, YV Subbareddy and Karunakar Reddy held the position of chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam row:

Last week, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu prasadam, offered at the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati during the previous YSRCP government, contained animal fat.

He also claimed that the state government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged adulteration in the prasadam.

| Tirupati laddu row: 'A conspiracy...,' advocate files complaint against Jagan

"We are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers of IGP and above ranks. The SIT will submit a report to the government, and we will act on that report to ensure such incidents are not repeated. I am addressing three aspects: first, purification according to tradition; second, ordering an inquiry at the IGP level; and third, ensuring only believers are part of the management committee. Finally, we will establish standard operating procedures for all temples," Naidu said earlier.

But former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed all allegations , stating ruling TDP government is "politicising religious matters."

"The tender process occurs every six months, and the qualification criteria have not changed for decades. Suppliers must provide an NABL certificate and a product quality certificate. The TTD collects samples of the ghee, and only products that pass certification are used. The TDP is politicising religious matters. In our regime, we have rejected products 18 times," Reddy had said.

With agency inputs.