Bosch, Litchfield Advance In ICC Women's T20I Rankings

Dubai, Sep 24 (IANS) Ahead of the forthcoming Women's T20 2024, South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Australia's Phoebe Litchfield have made notable gains in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings released on Tuesday.

Bosch's scores of 24 and 46 in the last two matches of their T20I series against Pakistan in Multan, which her side won 2-1, has lifted her three places to joint-15th position, just one shy of her career-best ranking of 14th that she attained in December last year.

Litchfield, who was named the ICC Women's Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023, has also shown fine form ahead of the 10-team global event, moving up 20 slots to a career-best 41st position after her Player of the Match performance of 64 not out off 43 balls in the second T20I against New Zealand in MacKay.

Chloe Tryon of South Africa gained four spots to 47th, Maddy Green of Australia moved five places to 49th and Sidra Amin of Pakistan surged two places to 61st, among the others to advance.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu has moved up six slots to joint-seventh position after a haul of 2-20 in the second T20I in Multan while Australia off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner is in ninth position after also ascending six spots with figures of 3-16 in the second T20I against New Zealand.

New Zealand leg-spinner Amelia Kerr's haul of 4-20 in the second T20I has lifted her four places to joint-17th position while Australia fast bowler Annabelle Sutherland is also in the top 20 after grabbing a wicket each in the two matches.

Tumi Sekhukhune (up eight places to 43rd) and Tryon (up six places to 56th), both of South Africa and Tuba Hassan (up four places to 50th) of Pakistan are others to move up the bowling rankings. Tryon has also progressed from 15th to 13th in the list of all-rounders.