Meta’S A.I. Chatbot Gets Celebrity Voices: A New Era Of Digital Interaction

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Meta, the social giant, is set to revolutionize digital interaction with its AI chatbot. The company plans to introduce celebrity voices for its Meta AI assistant, bringing a touch of star power to everyday conversations.



This exciting development will be unveiled at Meta's annual Connect conference, starting Wednesday. Meta has secured agreements with renowned actors to lend their voices to the AI chatbot .



Users will soon have the option to choose from a roster of five celebrity voices, including Dame Judi Dench, Kristen Bell, and John Cena. Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key will also join this star-studded lineup.



The introduction of celebrity voices is just one part of Meta's ambitious AI strategy. The company will debut its first augmented reality glasses at the Connect conference.



This move signals Meta 's commitment to expanding its hardware offerings beyond the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Meta's AI chatbot will be accessible across its family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.







The celebrity voices will initially launch in the United States and other English-speaking markets this week. This rollout marks a significant step in Meta's efforts to enhance user engagement across its platforms.

Meta's Race in Generative AI

The company's push into generative AI products is part of a fierce competition with other tech giants. Meta aims to stay ahead of rivals like OpenAI and Google in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.



By integrating AI features into its apps, Meta is reshaping the user experience for billions of people worldwide. Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, has been actively promoting these new developments.



He recently shared a promotional video on Instagram featuring John Cena, showcasing the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. This teaser has heightened anticipation for the upcoming announcements at the Connect conference.



In short, as Meta continues to innovate, the introduction of celebrity voices to its AI chatbot represents a new frontier in digital communication.



This feature promises to make interactions with AI assistants more engaging and personalized than ever before.

