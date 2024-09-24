Metoo In Kerala Film Industry: CPI(M) MLA And Actor M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The special investigation team (SIT) probing the #MeToo complaints against Mollywood personalities on Tuesday arrested Malayalam M. Mukesh in connection with sexual assault allegations against him and but later he was released on bail as the CPM MLA secured an anticipatory bail from an Ernakulam court on September 5.

The actor-politician was brought to Ernakulam district hospital for medical examination, after a medical check-up and potency test, the CPI(M) MLA was allowed to leave, reported PTI.



Earlirer today, the SIT-investigating the case registered against the actor- called him for questioning. Following the summon, the actor-politician appeared before the SIT at the Coastal Police Headquarters at Kochi at 9.45 am. Mukesh was questioned for three and a half hours before his formal arrest.

It is important to note that two cases of sexual assalt have been registered against Mukesh, one by the Wadakkanchery police and the other by the Maradu police.

In her complaint, a former Mollywood woman actor alleged that Mukesh, a two-time CPI(M) MLA from Kollam Assembly constituency, had raped her in 2010 at his flat in Kochi promising a membership in the actors' association AMMA. Following the woman's accusation, an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered against the actor.

Mukesh, however, rejected the allegations and said the charges were the result of his refusal to succumb to blackmail attempts by the complainant.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court today denied anticipatory bail to fellow actor and former Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) general secretary Siddique on similar allegations. Sidhique has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and he claimed in his bail plea that the complainant has subjected him to the“prolonged campaign of harassment and false accusations since 2019”.

It is important to note that multiple FIRs have been registered against several high-profile Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment against various directors and actors, sparked by revelations in the Justice K Hema Committee report. The committee was established by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case. Its report highlighted instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.











