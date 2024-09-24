SOLLUM TECHNOLOGIES WELCOMES JACQUELINE HEARD TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sollum Technologies, the leader in fully dynamic LED lighting solutions for greenhouses and controlled environments,

is thrilled to announce that Ms. Jacqueline Heard

Ph.D., MBA has joined its board of directors.

A seasoned leader in the agri-food industry, driven by a passion for sustainable practices, Ms. Heard currently serves as the CEO of Enko Chem, Inc., a company that discovers and develops novel products for farmers to protect their crops from pests and disease. During the course of her career, Ms. Heard introduced innovations to advance agricultural practices, identifying and commercializing new technologies as an entrepreneur, a leader of global R&D and as a venture investor. She was recently recognized by Forbes as an Innovator in "Forbes 50 over 50" feature. Since founding Enko in 2017, Ms. Heard has grown Enko significantly, today leading a team of 50 to address a $70 billion core market. Her leadership has resulted in raising $150 million from investors and forging crucial industry partnerships and research collaborations.

"As we continue to expand and innovate in the dynamic LED lighting industry, Ms. Heard's extensive experience in agribusiness and venture capital will be invaluable," said Louis Brun , President and CEO of Sollum Technologies. "We are excited to benefit from her strategic insights and leadership as we pursue new opportunities in this rapidly evolving market."

This addition to the board further strengthens Sollum's robust governance, which includes key partners like Idealist Capital

and Fondaction . Their support underscores the confidence in Sollum's vision and the potential of its cutting-edge technology to revolutionize sustainable controlled environment agriculture.

"I am excited to join Sollum Technologies at a time when the company is leading the way in sustainable and energy-efficient lighting solutions for greenhouses," stated Ms. Heard . "I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of bringing nature closer to technology, and helping to drive its next phase of growth."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Heard is actively involved in advocating for industry change. She frequently speaks at industry events and serves on multiple boards of directors and scientific advisory boards. She also engages with educational initiatives, such as working with UConn to provide students with hands-on agricultural R&D experience.

About

Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun's natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum's award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum's proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum's distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality.

Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum .