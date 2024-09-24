KBR Enhancing Digital Engineering For Future Tankers Programs With Estimated $113M Contract Win

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced it has been awarded an estimated $113 million task order to perform aeronautical systems research, development, test and evaluation for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Mobility Directorate (AFLCMC/WL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio over a period of five years. KBR was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

Under the terms of this new contract, KBR will provide program management analysis, engineering, logistics analysis, security and cybersecurity analysis, test and evaluation and administrative analysis. The team will review, update, create and coordinate various program-related products and documents necessary for the development and life cycle management of the Future Tankers Program Office (AFLCMC/WLY). This work will inform programs such as Next Generation Air-refueling System (NGAS) development and the future recapitalization of legacy tanker aircraft mission systems.

"KBR is proud to support this new task order and continue to accelerate the U.S. Air Force's digital transformation journey," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "This win is indicative of KBR's strategic commitment to be a leader in digital engineering initiatives and support defense modernization."

KBR's training will equip and foster a digital workforce to improve analysis and decision-making for successful Digital Material Management (DMM) implementation. KBR's DMM approach aims to allow the program to achieve cost and schedule savings while producing lower-risk and higher-confidence military systems with shorter timelines.

"The DoDIAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community."



