Zworld 2024: Empowering Sustainable Innovation Through Ecosystem Partnerships

ZWSOFT hosted its ZWorld 2024 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Guangzhou, China. The conference brought together over 600 participants from 38 countries, including partners, application developers, customers, educators, and students. ZWorld 2024 featured keynote sessions, panel discussions, thought leadership presentations, case studies, and the introduction of upcoming product releases.

ZWorld 2024, ZWSOFT's Annual Global Ecosystem Conference

During the conference, Truman Du, CEO of ZWSOFT, announced the company's new vision of empowering sustainable innovation and emphasised the importance of building a win-win ecosystem with its partners. He mentioned that: "Our goal is to create greater value and empower the sustainable development of our customers while achieving win-win cooperation with our ecosystem partners." Truman highlighted the company's strategic shift from a product-centric focus to providing industry-specific innovations that address broader challenges.

Advancing CAx Technologies for Sustainable Innovation across Industries

Jason Sun, AEC Industry Solutions Consultant at ZWSOFT, introduced the company's new solutions for the AEC industry. "Our all-in-one solution includes ZWCAD, ZWCloud, and the newly developed ZWBIM that will be released in China soon. This solution enables seamless collaboration across multiple platforms and effortless data management, streamlining workflows for AEC professionals," Jason explained, underlining the latest advancements in its CAD/CAE/CAM solutions, showcasing how the company's self-developed technologies are driving innovation across industries.

The transformative potential within the manufacturing industry was highlighted by Qideng Hu, Director of Product & Solution Management at ZWSOFT. "Based on our core technologies, including the Overdrive geometric kernel, ZGS constraint engine, and IPX data conversion engine, we integrate CAD, CAE, and CAM into one single workflow, and empower enterprises to accelerate digital transformation".

In addition to core design and engineering tools, Dr. Zhao Jiaxin, Director of ZWSOFT's CAE Business Unit, discussed the company's expansion into computational fluid dynamics (CFD) technologies leveraging PHOENICS, the pioneer of CFD algorithms and software. He showcased how CFD technology can be used to improve design efficiency and ultimately drive sustainable innovation by optimizing design to reduce their carbon footprint. Looking ahead, Ryan Yan, Product Manager at ZWSOFT, revealed the company's upcoming AI strategy to create AI-powered solutions that leverage generative design, automation and productivity-enhancing tools to improve accuracy and efficiency in all industries.

Driving Innovation through Ecosystem Partnerships

Emphasizing the company's commitment to building an open ecosystem that benefits all partners, ZWorld 2024 is a platform for partners to showcase how their industry-specific solutions are driving sustainable innovation. Simon Kim, CEO of FOV, a leading CAD/CAM solution provider from South Korea, shared their developments for the manufacturing sector. "By providing dedicated solutions to tackle common challenges, such as inefficiencies in information management and the complex conversion of 2D drawings to 3D models, we empower our customers to achieve sustainable growth," Simon stated.

Adding an exhibition area to ZWorld for the first time, 23 booths demonstrated cutting-edge solutions from ZWSOFT and developers across different industries and regions, each tailored to address specific industry challenges. Baezeni (Vietnam) showcased ADSCivil, their BIM solution designed to optimize the planning, design, and construction of transportation and infrastructure projects. FOV presented its advanced CAD/CAM solutions, the Focus Series, which include features such as automatic 3D modeling and electrode design, aimed at improving efficiency in the manufacturing industry.

In addition to application developers, ZWSOFT's global partners have been instrumental in expanding the company's presence in key markets and fostering innovation within the ecosystem. The conference also provided an invaluable opportunity for partners to engage directly with ZWSOFT's International Business and R&D teams. These sessions facilitated in-depth conversations on growth strategies, product roadmaps for ZWCAD and ZW3D, and future collaboration opportunities. Andrew Choi, Founder of ZWCAD Korea, expressed, "From the start of our business to the completion of our Cheongdam headquarters, it's our belief in ZWSOFT, our trust in ZWCAD, and our confidence in success that have driven us forward."

ZWorld 2024 underlined ZWSOFT's new mission of empowering sustainable innovation through strong partnerships across industries, academia, and research. The event not only celebrated achievements but also set the stage for what's next. Looking ahead, ZWSOFT will continue to refine its CAx solutions, further advancing digital transformation and sustainable innovation across industries. With ongoing collaboration among its ecosystem partners, customers, and R&D team, ZWSOFT is poised to shape a more sustainable, innovative world.

