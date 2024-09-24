(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France, September 24, 2024 – Coave Therapeutics ('Coave'), a genetic company pioneering therapies for eye and neurodegenerative diseases, will present the first data on its peptide-conjugated vector technology, a key new component of its ALIGATERTM (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) at upcoming conferences. This breakthrough not only enables the redirection of AAV (adeno-associated virus) and LNP (lipid nanoparticle) vectors to specific receptors of interest but also the modulation of vector/receptor affinity, offering enhanced gene delivery option for precision medicines.



CEO Rodolphe Clerval will present the Company's progress at the following investor conferences:



Chardan's 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference – September 30 – October 1



New York City, NY, USA Presenting on September 30 at 13.30 EDT



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 19-21



London, UK Available for investor meetings



In addition, Coave will present new scientific data from its ALIGATERTM platform at the following scientific, medical and regulatory conference: European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 31 st Annual Congress – October 22-25



Rome, Italy



Poster title:“The Advanced Ligand Conjugation (ALIGATERTM) platform chemically redirects AAV and LNP vectors towards specific receptors via peptide-mediated targeting.” Presenting on 23 October, 13.30-15.00 CEST (Poster ID# P0074)

About Coave Therapeutics

At Coave Therapeutics, we are leading the transition of genetic medicine from rare to prevalent conditions, starting with neurodegenerative and eye diseases. Our proprietary ALIGATERTM (Advanced Vectors-Ligand Conjugates) platform introduces chemical modifications onto AAV capsids or Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) to overcome the limitations of current vectors on efficacy, safety, and manufacturability.

With low doses and optimized routes of administration, our conjugated vectors have demonstrated markedly improved transduction and biodistribution in the central nervous system and the eye across different species. Our diverse pipeline of novel genetic medicines can potentially transform the lives of people afflicted by rare and prevalent neurodegenerative and ocular diseases – including genetically and non-genetically defined indications.

Headquartered in Paris, France, Coave Therapeutics is backed by leading international life sciences investors. For more information about the science, pipeline, and people, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

