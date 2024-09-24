LGI Homes Recognized As One Of The World’S Most Trustworthy Companies For The Second Consecutive Year By Newsweek

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that it has been named on Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. This marks the second consecutive year the Company has earned this prestigious distinction.



“We are proud to be recognized among the World's Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.“This honor underscores our commitment to integrity and excellence. This achievement highlights the strength of our culture and, most importantly, the dedication of our employees who provide outstanding service as they help families across the country realize the dream of homeownership.”

This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries spanning 20 countries. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study. The participants rated companies in terms of three touchpoints of trust: Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust.

The awards list was announced on September 4th, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website here .

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction, and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at