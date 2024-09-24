STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY: Successful Completion And Operation Of Yunhai 330 Kv Substation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CHINA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recently, with the correct execution of the final dispatch order, the key project of Yunhai 330 kV Substation in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region was completed and put into operation, providing "new power" for the Ningdong Base power grid and new integration.



The Yunhai 330 kV Substation is a key project in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, located in Ningdong Town, Lingwu City, Ningxia. The current phase includes the construction of two 360 kV transformers, two 330 kV outgoing lines, and ten 110 kV outgoing lines. The station covers 4.1572 hectares, with a total building area of 1,395.92 square meters, and an overall investment of 250 million yuan. After its completion, the substation will supply power to eight projects, including Baofeng Energy Group's 500,000 tons/year coal-to-olefins project, as well as other key projects, such as those of Ningxia Taihe Aramid Fiber Co., Ltd., and new energy projects in the surrounding Ningdong area.



The construction of the Yunhai 330 kV Substation officially began in April 2023. To ensure the smooth progress of the project, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY placed great emphasis on proactive management. Various departments, construction teams, and supervision units worked together, coordinating efforts in areas such as secondary design optimization and material supply. Key construction milestones were regularly reviewed, and efforts were made to strengthen safety and quality supervision. This improved the company's ability to manage four critical aspects of the project, ensuring safe and orderly construction.



This project aimed to achieve the“Two Standards and One Excellence” goal. A detailed planning scheme was developed, focusing on quality improvement and the implementation of key tasks. Technical support was strengthened throughout the entire construction process, and the application of standardized procedures was deepened. Common quality issues were addressed, mandatory engineering construction standards were enforced, and overall construction efficiency and quality were significantly improved. Throughout the process, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY prioritized“safe production excellence,” strictly implementing on-site safety control measures and standardized security protocols. The company also enforced a strict "entry, inspection, and approval" mechanism, combined with rigorous safety management, ensuring smooth and orderly on-site operations.



In addition to pursuing more refined and efficient project management, STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY actively applied new technologies and techniques, including the widespread use of prefabricated components, steel structures for buildings, and wall panel systems. These efforts reduced the need for manpower, lowered construction risks, enhanced the quality and craftsmanship of the substation, shortened construction periods, and minimized environmental pollution caused by concrete usage. To further expedite the project acceptance process, the company piloted a "first inspection and release" system for new substations, which reduced technical discrepancies between construction and operation, shortened the time for defect rectification during acceptance, and improved the efficiency of the overall project acceptance process.



The successful completion and operation of the Yunhai 330 kV Substation will significantly meet the growing power demand of the Ningdong Coal Chemical Industry Park, enhance the safety and stability of the regional power grid, and improve the capacity for new energy integration. It will also provide strong support for ensuring the region's power supply and promoting economic and social development.(Guo Chenchen)











Guo Chenchen

STATE GRID NINGDONG ELECTRIC POWER SUPPLY COMPANY

gcc2004@126

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.