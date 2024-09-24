Falcon Wealth Planning Celebrates Outstanding Achievements Of Nominated And Award-Winning Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

- Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, President & Founder of Falcon Wealth PlanningONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Wealth Planning , a fee-only, true fiduciary financial advisory firm, proudly announces several key milestones for 2024. Falcon Wealth celebrates honors from ThinkAdvisor's Luminaries Awards, Wealth Management Industry Awards, and AdvisorHub, recognizing both nominated and award-winning advisors for their dedication to elevating standards in financial services.Recognizing Falcon's Nominated and Award-Winning Advisors:The firm's advisors have been recognized for their commitment to excellence across the industry:- Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO, was named a 2024 finalist for Chief Executive Officer of the Year (AUM $20Bn or less) by the Wealth Management Industry Awards, acknowledging his leadership and the firm's growth.- Michael Jensen, CFP® was a 2024 Luminaries Award finalist for Executive of the Year, recognizing his leadership and dedication to client success.- Nicky Amore, CFP®, CPWA® received the 2024 Wealth Management Industry Rising Star of the Year award for her leadership and client-focused strategies.- Ryan Perry, CFP®, AIF®, was featured in AdvisorHub's 1,000 Advisors to Watch, in the 200 RIAs to Watch category for his strategic planning and client dedication.- Min Joseph Song, CFP®, AIF®, was recognized in AdvisorHub's 1,000 Advisors to Watch, in the 250 Advisors to Watch Under $1B category for his portfolio management expertise.- Zackary Royce, CFP®, was a 2024 Luminaries Award finalist for Next-Gen Rising Stars and included in AdvisorHub's 1,000 Advisors to Watch for his innovative strategies in engaging with the next generation of investors.“Michael, Nicky, Ryan, Min, and Zackary have truly set the bar for client care, going above and beyond to provide personalized, high-quality service,“ said Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, President & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning.“These awards and nominations are a reflection of the passion we bring to our clients every day. It's not just about recognition-it's about ensuring our clients receive the best possible advice without any conflicts of interest.“Compliance Disclosures:Rankings and awards are based on specific criteria set by the awarding organizations. For more information on ranking criteria and disclosures, please visit .Disclaimer:Past performance does not guarantee future results. All investments involve risk, and Falcon Wealth Planning does not guarantee specific financial outcomes. As a fiduciary, Falcon Wealth Planning is committed to acting in the best interests of clients at all times.About Falcon Wealth Planning:Falcon Wealth Planning is a fee-only, true fiduciary financial planning firm based in Ontario, CA. Specializing in comprehensive financial planning, tax optimization, retirement planning, and investment management, Falcon Wealth tailors its services to meet each client's unique needs.For more information about Falcon Wealth Planning or to book a free financial assessment, visit or call (855) 963-2526.

