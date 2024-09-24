To Address DJI's Data Deletion, Airdata Cooperates With Google To Deliver Best-In-Class Flight Syncing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AirData Android update

AirData UAV provides users of newer Android devices with a unique solution that automates the syncing of drone logs from a wide range of flight apps to AirData.

- Eran SteinerEL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AirData has cooperated with to offer best-in-class flight syncing capabilities for users of newer Android phones and tablets. A permissions breakthrough in the latest version of the AirData UAV mobile app significantly improves the flight upload experience by allowing automated syncing from all major commercial flight apps on Android. These updates bring improved flight syncing capabilities to customers worldwide, and they help US-based drone pilots affected by DJI's imminent removal of historical flight data.Thanks to extended permissions granted to the AirData mobile app by Google, Android users can now automatically and easily sync data directly to their AirData accounts, even on the latest Android versions. This feature bypasses the need to upload flights to the DJI cloud. AirData is the only drone fleet management platform that provides the option for direct-from-device upload of flight logs from a multitude of commercial flight apps. This ability is especially important to US-based pilots of DJI aircraft as DJI announced that as of October 2024, historical flight logs from US customers will be deleted from the DJI cloud.“Our highest priority is to ensure our customers continue to have straightforward and secure access to their flight data,” said AirData CEO Eran Steiner.“DJI's decision to delete flight logs very soon could potentially affect many US-based drone pilots and fleet operators. As AirData is the only platform out there that offers direct-from-device flight log syncing, we are thrilled to be able to enhance our platform to address this critical need.”Users with phones and tablets running Android 13, 14, and 15 can enable auto sync by installing the latest version of AirData UAV from the Google Play Store. Users of manufacturer remote controllers with built-in screens that don't have Google Play Store access can benefit from automated syncing by using the standalone version of AirData UAV, available here:Automated syncing through the AirData UAV app creates a seamless and secure flight upload process that saves valuable personnel hours for pilots and fleet managers. This data is used throughout AirData to provide fleet administrators with valuable under the hood crash prevention information, tools for compliance reporting, pilot activity tracking, and maintenance scheduling. The AirData UAV mobile app also allows users to perform essential mission functions such as completing checklists, checking weather and airspace conditions, requesting LAANC authorization, and live streaming of drone footage.AirData UAVAirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 340,000 users with over 43 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.Learn more at:

