SCCG To Host The First-Ever Celebrity Booray! Exhibition At G2E Party Featuring Kendrick Perkins, James Harden, And More

SCCG Management is excited to announce that their 3rd Annual G2E Party, in partnership with Tom's Watch Bar, will feature the inaugural Celebrity BooRay!

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management is excited to announce that their 3rd Annual G2E Party, in partnership with Tom's Watch Bar, will feature the inaugural Celebrity BooRay! Exhibition on October 8, 2024, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM at Tom's Watch Bar, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV. This one-of-a-kind event will bring together top celebrities and sports icons for an electrifying exhibition of BooRay ! focused on bragging rights and intense competition.

The celebrity lineup for this highly anticipated exhibition includes:

Mario Chalmers

Kendrick Perkins

⁠⁠Michael Beasley

Mike Bibby

Lady Luck HQ

Dude Luck 23

Jennifur Diamond

Tony Allen

Gerald Green

James“The Beard” Harden

Rafer“Skip to My Lou” Alston

Adam“Pac-Man” Jones

...with more surprise players to be announced!

BooRay, a fast-paced, trick-taking card game, has gained popularity among NBA players, NFL athletes, and celebrities for its thrilling gameplay and strategic depth. Sponsored by Flecha Azul Tequila, which is backed by Mark Wahlberg, this exciting event will showcase the competitive spirit of BooRay! as the stars battle for ultimate bragging rights.

Kahari Nash, also known as The BooRay! King, expressed his excitement for the event, stating,

“The 1K+ Global Gaming Industry Professionals invited to the 3rd Annual SCCG Global Gaming Expo Party & 1st Annual SCCG Celebrity BooRay! Game are going to witness what I saw when we ran up the tab to $9.2 Million on John Wall, Rajon Rondo, and Draymond Green... speed of the game, pot sizes, and pot turnovers that only Baccarat can match, and Poker can't match its intensity and excitement.”

Former NBA champion Mario Chalmers, a BooRay! board member, shared,

“I love BooRay! for the strategy, the action, and the excitement. It's a game that keeps you on your toes, and I'm looking forward to playing with some of the best at G2E.”

NBA analyst and fellow board member Kendrick Perkins added,

“BooRay! is my game. I've played it for years, and I can't wait to bring that same intensity to the table at the SCCG G2E Party. It's going to be a showdown!”

SCCG Management Founder and CEO Stephen Crystal remarked,

“We are thrilled to blend the worlds of gaming and sports entertainment with our first-ever Celebrity BooRay! Exhibition. Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences, and we're confident this event will deliver just that.”

Join us for an unforgettable night of excitement, competition, and celebrity fun. The SCCG + Tom's Watch Bar G2E Party is the must-attend event of G2E week, with the Celebrity BooRay! Exhibition as the crown jewel of the evening.

ABOUT BOORAY!

BooRay! is a trick-taking gambling card game that has evolved from its regional roots into a nationwide sensation, captivating top athletes and celebrities. Combining high-stakes gameplay with social interaction, BooRay! is a favorite in both casual and competitive environments. Beyond the game, BooRay! is developing into a luxury lifestyle brand, offering exclusive merchandise and a rich tradition of entertainment that transcends the typical gaming experience. From high-profile matches to mainstream popularity, BooRay! is more than just a game-it's a cultural phenomenon.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

