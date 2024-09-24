INDIGO Biosciences Launches New Cell-Based Luciferase Reporter Assay For The Human Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MC2R Activation Data Plot

New Assay for Advancing Research in Stress Response, Immune Regulation, and Metabolic Disorders

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a premier provider of innovative cell-based reporter assays, announced today the release of its latest G-Protein Coupled Receptor assay: the Human Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R) Reporter Assay ."INDIGO is excited to offer this advanced assay to the research community," stated Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences. "Given the critical role of the Melanocortin 2 Receptor in regulating the body's stress response, immune function, and metabolism, our assay provides researchers with a powerful tool for exploring the receptor's activity and developing new therapies targeting stress-related disorders, adrenal insufficiency, and metabolic diseases."The Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R), also known as the ACTH receptor, is essential in the body's response to stress and is a key player in the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. MC2R mediates the effects of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), triggering the release of cortisol and other glucocorticoids, which are vital for maintaining homeostasis during stressful conditions. INDIGO's MC2R Reporter Assay enables researchers to precisely measure MC2R activation, facilitating the identification and characterization of potential drug candidates.INDIGO's MC2R Reporter Assay is engineered with specialized reporter cells that express functional Melanocortin 2 Receptors, allowing for sensitive and specific detection of MC2R activity. Researchers can leverage this assay to efficiently screen large compound libraries, identifying MC2R agonists, antagonists, and modulators, which are critical for advancing drug discovery in the context of stress-related disorders and other conditions influenced by MC2R signaling."Our mission at INDIGO is to accelerate scientific discovery by providing researchers with the most reliable and user-friendly assay technologies available," added Vanden Heuvel. "The MC2R Reporter Assay exemplifies this commitment, offering a comprehensive solution for researchers working to understand and manipulate the complex signaling pathways mediated by MC2R."INDIGO's MC2R Reporter Assay kits come complete with all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for recovering the cryopreserved cells and diluting test samples, a reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary reagents in a single, easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to generate high-quality data quickly and efficiently, without the need for labor-intensive cell culture work or assay optimization.What sets INDIGO's assay kits apart is their proprietary CryoMiteTM cryo-preservation process. This innovative technology eliminates the need for weeks of cell culture work, allowing researchers to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into assay-ready plates. The process streamlines the workflow, requiring no intermediate steps such as cell rinsing, viability checks, or titer adjustments. Researchers simply thaw the cells, plate them, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain results in as little as 24 hours.INDIGO's Human Melanocortin 2 Receptor Assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well format. Additionally, bulk volumes of assay reagents are available to accommodate high-throughput screening needs.Researchers can also utilize INDIGO's assay services for the convenient and cost-effective outsourcing of their MC2R-related studies, ensuring access to high-quality data without the need for extensive in-house resources.For more information about INDIGO's Human Melanocortin 2 Receptor (MC2R) Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit .

