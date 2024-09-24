Palestinian PM Condemns Israel's War In Gaza At UN Meeting

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, Sep 24 (IANS) Palestine PM Mohammad Mustafa condemned Israel's "genocidal war" in Gaza at a United Nations (UN) meeting, pleading for urgent action by the international community to stop the aggression.

"As I speak before you, our people in Gaza are enduring one of the darkest chapters in modern history," Mustafa, also Palestine's of Foreign Affairs, said in his address at the UN Summit of the Future, Xinhua news agency reported.

"For nearly a year now, Israel's genocidal war has caused unprecedented loss and suffering and humanitarian catastrophe," he said, referring to Israel's war effort in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

"All of this, perpetrated in breach of the Charter and international law, threatens the future of the Palestinian people," Mustafa said, adding that "the international community must act urgently to stop this Israeli aggression on our people and bring an end to its illegal occupation, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions."

The Palestinian leader went on to praise the people of war-torn Palestine for their "remarkable resilience" shown in the face of ongoing atrocities, which the Health Ministry in Gaza said resulted in the loss of at least 41,455 lives as of Monday.

"As proven in the past, Palestine can achieve economic growth and sustainable development," Mustafa said, calling on UN member states to "remain faithful to the principles" of the Summit of the Future "by restoring hope to future generations, including the Palestinian people who must not be left behind."