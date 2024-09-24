Empowering The Future: Guiding Emirati Youth To Realise Their Potential

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Bylined by: Eman AlBastaki, HRBP-and Group Head of Emiratisation and Relations, AW Rostamani Group

In today's rapidly evolving global landscape, cultivating homegrown talent and empowering future leaders is more critical than ever. With over 40% of the UAE's population between the ages of 15 and 35, the youth constitute the country's largest demographic offering a remarkable advantage to the UAE. This demographic represents immense potential and an opportunity for cultivating homegrown talent that can drive innovation, economic growth, and positive change.

In a recent tweet on X, the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hailed the youth of the country, saying they are the“strength, energy, ambition and wealth of our nation”.



And rightly so, the youth are indeed our nation's greatest treasure. At the forefront of nurturing a competitive knowledge economy in the UAE, they are our partners in progress and the flagbearers of the nation's economic diversification.

Therefore, investing in youth, boosting their capabilities and developing their potential are key priorities for the country. Education, by far, is the most important route to achieve this. It serves as the cornerstone for developing talent and unlocking potential.

As we look to harness the immense capabilities of our youth, it is clear that investing in education is not just an option-it's a necessity. To this end, the UAE is making substantial investments in education and skill development to prepare its youth for future leadership roles.

While a robust, agile education system is the bedrock for equipping young people with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities, it is equally important to ensure that the youth are ready for the real-world. The responsibility for youth development is not limited to government initiatives and policy actions; it is equally shared by the private sector. Companies and businesses have a vital part to play in nurturing homegrown talent and supporting the growth of young professionals.

Preparing for Real-World Challenges

Investing in young talent and enhancing their capabilities is key to building a resilient and innovative future for the UAE. It is imperative for businesses to go beyond traditional target-setting and focus on creating meaningful career pathways that offer tangible opportunities for UAE Nationals to excel.

Offering comprehensive support for skill enhancement, promoting lifelong learning, and providing relevant courses and certifications are some of the ways that can help talent to flourish.

Investing in skill development programmes that address both current industry needs and future trends go a long way in boosting holistic growth. By offering workshops, training sessions, and mentorship opportunities, businesses can help young Emiratis build and refine the skills necessary to excel in their roles and adapt to evolving demands.

Platforms such as Ru'Ya are ideal for engaging businesses and professionals and help them connect with peers, learn from industry leaders, and stay informed about emerging trends and opportunities. With its career-defining discussions, live performances, interactive workshops chances to engage with leading employers,

Ru'ya offers an array of services to guide Emirati job seekers in the right direction.

Companies should encourage and facilitate continuous education by providing access to online courses, seminars, and advanced certifications. This not only helps employees keep up with industry advancements but also supports their personal growth and career progression.

Needless to say, offering clear pathways for advancement, along with regular performance reviews and feedback, helps employees understand their potential for growth and provides them with the tools to achieve their career goals.

Waed: Your Gateway to a Bright Future

At AWR Group, we are dedicated to shaping careers and unlocking the potential of Emirati professionals at every stage of their journey. Our programmes span multiple industries like mobility, properties, logistics and functions like IT, HR, legal, and marketing communications, enabling talent to explore diverse career paths.

Our flagship initiative, Wae'd, meaning 'Bright' in Arabic, reflects our commitment to advancing Emirati careers, under the tagline 'Your Gateway to a Bright Future,' Wae'd equips young professionals with hands-on experience and fosters leadership and adaptability.

Wae'd is more than a programme; it is a strategic investment in the future of our nation. By providing robust support and diverse opportunities, we aim to foster a new generation of leaders who are not only skilled and knowledgeable but also driven by a sense of purpose and commitment to their community and country.

Building a Future-Focused, Progressive Nation

Offering youth real-world experiences and practical skills, alongside a future-proof education system, is crucial for creating a stable, secure, and sustainable country. Achieving this goal requires contributions from both the government and the private sector.

Empowering youth with real-world skills and a future-focused education is key to building a stable, sustainable UAE. Achieving this requires collaboration between government and private sectors. Initiatives like Wae'd and Ru'Ya, alongside inclusive workplaces, foster lifelong learning and help Emirati youth make meaningful contributions to the nation's future.

Initiatives like Wae'd and Ru'Ya and a wide range of career opportunities are instrumental in laying the foundation for a thriving, dynamic, and innovative future for the UAE