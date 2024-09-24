Zelensky Meets With Executives From Leading Energy Companies In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed with executives from leading U.S. energy, finance and insurance companies the preparation of the Ukrainian system for this winter.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that in New York, he met with executives from leading U.S. energy, finance, and insurance companies, as well as U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma.

Source: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

"The primary focus was on preparing Ukraine's energy system for the winter. We discussed our plans in detail, as well as the possibility of implementing joint projects in the energy sector. I am grateful for all the support provided to our people and the Ukrainian energy sector," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky: War with Russia is closer to end than many believe

Zelensky is visiting the United States to participate in the events of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. Additionally, he plans to meet with President Joe Biden and presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. The program of the visit also includes his meetings with other world leaders.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine