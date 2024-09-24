G7+ Ministerial Group Calls For Urgent Support For Ukraine's Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The G7+ Ministerial Group has called on the global community to urgently step up support for Ukraine's sector as winter draws near.

The ministers said this in a statement published on the website of the U.S. Department of State, Ukrinform reports.

"We, the G7+ Ministerial Group, met on the margins of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal and unjust on Ukraine and its energy infrastructure. We reaffirm our strong commitment to the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and to focus on the key priorities needed to achieve a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on international law, including the UN Charter and its principles," the statement reads.

The G7+ Ministerial Group strongly condemned Russia's continuous missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, which have escalated since March 2024 and severely threaten Ukraine's energy security and the Ukrainian people's access to critical services including electricity, heat, and water during the cold winter months.

"Russia must end its war of aggression and pay for the damage it has caused," the statement said.

The group also recommitted to supporting Ukraine's immediate, medium, and long-term recovery and reconstruction in line with its path towards the EU and "to work to involve our private sectors and local governments in the sustainable economic and social recovery of Ukraine."

"We welcome and underscore the significance of Ukraine's commitment to business-enabling reforms that will establish a level playing field for investment in the energy sector. We stress the importance of the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan and the monitoring of this process. We will continue to support efforts of the Ukrainian government and people in these endeavors," the ministers said.

In addition, the ministers stressed the importance of implementation of energy sector reforms in line with the EU accession path and fulfilling obligations under the Energy Community Treaty, including OECD-compliant corporate governance standards.

"We acknowledge the need for international assistance to protect energy infrastructure from attacks, including through the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense capabilities by the committed countries, and reaffirm our readiness to continue providing such assistance," the statement said.

The Ministerial Group also condemned Russia's seizure and continued control and militarization of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which threatens energy security. The ministers are convinced that rebuilding Ukraine's energy system in the short and long term is in the interest of enhancing global energy security and sustainability.

"We call upon international partners to elevate their financial contributions, in particular to the latter fund in order to improve Ukraine's resilience next winter," the group said.