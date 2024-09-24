Invitation Of Ukraine To NATO Is Part Of Victory Plan - Yermak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's victory plan, which President Volodymyr Zelensky is presenting in the United States, contains a clear vision of the steps that need to be taken to ensure a just and lasting peace.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a speech at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, the press service of the Presidential Office reports.

The head of the Presidential Office emphasized that the Victory Plan consists of military and parts.

“We must have an advantage on the battlefield to force Putin to stop hostilities. We are trying very hard. Without ships, we destroyed the Black Sea Fleet. Without air superiority, we stopped the Russian advance on most directions, including Kharkiv. Without fear, we brought the war back to Russia,” he emphasized.

Yermak noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has increased its weapons production six times.“However, we still lack the resources, technology and time to produce everything we need,” added the head of the Presidential Administration.

“I call on our allies to increase and speed up the delivery of military assistance packages. Air defense equipment, drones, electronic warfare equipment, long-range systems and artillery shells are on our priority list,” the head of the Presidential Administration emphasized.

Yermak also called on his partners to increase investment in the production of Ukrainian weapons and emphasized the importance of granting Ukraine permission to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation and use frozen Russian assets to support our country.

During the discussion that followed his speech, the head of the OP outlined the prospects for holding the second Peace Summit and the preliminary preparatory work, which includes a series of thematic conferences on each of the points of the President's Peace Formula.

Yermak also noted that Ukraine's invitation to NATO is part of the Victory Plan and called on partners to ignore Russia's threats of escalation.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky arrived in New York to participate in events during the UN General Assembly's High-Level Week.

In the United States, he intends to familiarize the United States Congress with President Joe Biden's Victory Plan, presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Photo: OP