Cornitos Invites You To Embrace The Saying You Are What You Eat By Discovering Your Perfect Snack Match

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 2024, India- Your personality shines through in every choice you make, even in the snacks you crave. Cornitos, India's favorite nacho crisps brand, invites you to embrace the saying "You are what you eat" by discovering your perfect snack match from their diverse and delicious range. Whether you're the adventurous foodie, the laid-back classic lover, or the mindful enthusiast, Cornitos has a flavor for you. With a vibrant range of options like Cornitos Veggie Nachos Spinach Chips, Cornitos Veggie Nachos Beetroot Chips, Cornitos Veggie Nachos Quinoa Chips, and Salted Premium Peanuts, the only question is which snack are you?



For those who love to take new roads and explore new horizons, the Veggie Nachos are the ultimate adventure. Packed with the goodness of Spinach, Beetroot, and Quinoa, these nachos offer a flavorful and healthy twist to your snacking experience. With vibrant colors and rich textures, they are as exciting as you are.



If you're daring and ready to try something new, the Cornitos Veggie Nachos Spinach Chips are your go-to snack. The perfect mix of healthy and delicious, these green goodies offer a refreshing twist with their earthy spinach flavor. For the artistic, creative souls who like to stand out, the vibrant Cornitos Veggie Nachos Beetroot Chips will fuel your passion for unique experiences. With their striking color and naturally sweet flavor, these chips are the perfect way to snack in style. If you're all about balance – a little bit of fun and a little bit of health – then Cornitos Veggie Nachos Quinoa Chips are your snack match. Packed with protein and crunch, these nachos are a tasty way to stay on track while indulging your cravings.

When you keep things simple and classic, there's nothing better than Cornitos Salted Premium Peanuts. With their timeless taste and satisfying crunch, these peanuts are a snack staple. Whether you're at work, chilling with friends, or watching a movie, they're always the right choice.

For those who love to keep it easy and effortless, the Peanut Salted is the perfect companion. Classic, comforting, and packed with flavor, this snack never fails to satisfy, making it your forever favorite.



Can't decide? Why not embrace the best of both worlds with Cornitos' variety of options. Combine the crunch of Veggie Nachos with the satisfying taste of Peanuts for a snack that's as dynamic and balanced as you are.



At Cornitos, we believe that the snacks you choose reflect your personality and your lifestyle. With an array of flavors, textures, and health-conscious options, their range invites you to snack mindfully while enjoying every bite.



Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheese dips, Roasted Premium Nuts, Cashews, Peanuts Almonds, Roasted Salted Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles - Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes. Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan and South East Asia.

