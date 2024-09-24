CXM LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Sprinklr, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sprinklr, Inc. ("Sprinklr" or the "Company") (NYSE: CXM ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sprinklr investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between March 29, 2023 and June 5, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:





CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, on December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on "subscription renewal pressures" caused by macro headwinds and the "over-rotation" of sales to its Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company's investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company's C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company's sales strategy. Following this news, Sprinklr's stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share.

On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr's stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sprinklr during the relevant time frame, you have until October 15, 2024

to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

