U2opia Mobile Goes Live With Upskill-Hub For MTC Namibia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U2opia Mobile and MTC Namibia launched Upskill-Hub, an e-learning designed to enhance career development for MTC subscribers.

- Carlos A Manuel, Project Manager of MTC Namibia

NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Combining extensive knowledge and practical skills into one holistic platform, U2opia's e-learning product 'World Learn Easy' delivers a transformative experience for individuals seeking to advance their careers and personal development.

.Branded as Upskill -Hub this platform aims to provide accessible and affordable learning opportunities for Namibians

U2opia Mobile in collaboration with MTC Namibia has launched a comprehensive e-learning platform by the name of Upskill-hub, crafted carefully to meet all learning and development needs through online courses. Upskill-hub, developed by U2opia Mobile, is designed to upskill students and young professionals by providing accessible and affordable learning opportunities to over 5 million MTC subscribers.

According to a report by Statista, the online education market is expected to reach $185.20 billion by 2024.

Upskill-hub is the answer to the versatile e-learning solutions that today's learners seek. Offering an all-inclusive library of over 17 courses and 350+ videos, the platform distinguishes itself by providing clear, easy-to-understand content designed to bridge critical skills gaps across various industries. Each course is meticulously curated to ensure practical, real-world learning that can be immediately applied in professional settings.

One of the standout features of this platform is its certification process. Upon successfully completing a course, learners are awarded a certificate that not only validates their newly acquired skills but can also be shared online to enhance their professional profiles. This feature makes it easier for users to showcase their competencies to potential employers, adding value to their career development.

Upskill-hub by U2opia Mobile offers an extensive array of courses aimed to enhance professional skills and expertise. From IELTS preparation and spoken English to technical skills like Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Access, website designing and digital marketing, the platform covers essential areas for career advancement. It also offers specialized courses in Python programming, Tableau and Adobe Photoshop, ensuring learners have access to the tools they need to excel in today's digital era. With its user-friendly interface and extensive course offerings, it is a valuable resource for anyone looking to advance their career and achieve their professional goals.

Carlos A Manuel, Project Manager of MTC Namibia shared his excitement about the partnership, stating,“Upskill Hub bridges the skills gap for Namibian youth. This affordable program empowers them with the knowledge and confidence to secure meaningful employment and build brighter futures. All they need is to make sure they have TRV of N$35.00.”

Meghna Gupta, AVP at U2opia Mobile, emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership, stating, "Upskill-Hub is transforming education by providing a wide array of accessible and affordable courses in multiple languages. The platform equips learners with essential skills and awards certificates upon completion to enhance their professional profiles. It empowers MTC Subscribers by providing accessible, affordable and impactful learning experiences, giving them the skills to succeed in this competitive world."

Upskill-hub is the ultimate e-learning solution for all as it is:

1 anytime and anywhere at the learners in the two most widely spoken languages: English and accessible for students as requires no payment combos are available to make learning affordable starting from as low as NAD 3 per on various devices, from desktops to smartphones easily by going to or dial *642#

About U2Mobi

A comprehensive digital engagement platform that connects telecom subscribers with high-quality social, utility, e-learning, streaming and gaming content leveraging an extensive network of multiple telecom partnerships worldwide.

About U2opia Mobile

U2opia Mobile is a prominent global player in mobile technology and applications, serving over 70 countries with a broad range of services in Telecom, Digital Marketing, Gaming, CPaaS, Streaming and Media. Headquartered in Singapore and India, U2opia Mobile remains at the forefront of innovation, continually expanding its impact and expertise in the tech industry.

About MTC

MTC Namibia is the leading telecommunications provider in Namibia, known for its extensive network and innovative services. As the largest mobile operator in the country, MTC offers a wide range of products, including mobile voice, data and digital solutions, ensuring reliable connectivity across both urban and rural areas. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction, offering tailored plans to meet diverse needs.

Meghna Gupta

U2opia Mobile

+91 95993 34490

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.