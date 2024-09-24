Sandvik AB - Nomination Committee For The 2025 Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee has now been appointed and consists of the following members:



Fredrik Lundberg , AB Industrivärden, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Daniel Kristiansson , Alecta

Marianne Nilsson , Swedbank Robur Funds

Lars Pettersson , Lundbergs Johan Molin , Sandvik's Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2025 Annual General Meeting regarding the Chairman of the Meeting, number of Board members, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, election of Board members and Board Chairman, remuneration to the auditor and election of auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the instruction to the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 29, 2025 in Sandviken, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2025 Annual General Meeting can submit them to the Nomination Committee's Secretary Åsa Thunman by e-mail: [email protected] . In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals in a constructive manner, these should be submitted by January 20, 2025, at the latest.

