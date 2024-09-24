RPG Group Launches AI-Powered Platform to Boost Employee Skills and Careers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 September, 2024: RPG Group, one of India's leading business conglomerates, has announced the launch of Grow@RPG, an AI-powered platform designed to enhance internal talent mobility across its group companies, functions, and locations. The platform marks a significant step forward in RPG Group’s vision of "Unleashing Talent" and fostering holistic employee development.

Built to drive skill enhancement and career growth, Grow@RPG offers employees diverse opportunities to broaden their expertise by taking on gig projects and assignments across the Group. This will enable employees to gauge the requirement and needs of a role or a group company they are interested in working with.

Through this initiative, RPG Group aims to create an agile organisation like never before through seamless internal talent movement across its group companies, functions, and locations. This will enhance employee engagement, retention, and organisational progress.

S. Venkatesh, Group HR, RPG Group, said, “A thriving organisation is built upon the foundation of talent. With Grow@RPG, we aim to provide our employees with opportunities to grow and work to their fullest potential. Instead of seeking opportunities outside, we are creating a space, where they can explore and seek guidance internally itself. Ultimately, it ties into our vision of Unleashing talent and creating happiness.”

Supratik Bhattacharyya, Chief Talent Officer at RPG Group, said: "We have always believed in nurturing talent from within internally before seeking it outside. With Grow@RPG, we are creating an agile organisation that encourages career innovations and unlocks talent potential like never before."

Grow@RPG aims to empower employees to take ownership of their career journeys. With personalised AI-driven insights, every employee can explore diverse pathways and receive recommendations that align with their goals.

Through expert connections, short-term assignments, and dynamic workgroups, the employees have the tools to seamlessly navigate both vertical and horizontal career progression. This platform enables them to gain new experiences, sharpen their skills, and find the right fit for their evolving career paths within RPG.

In addition to this, Grow@RPG offers the organisation’s workforce a platform to showcase their competencies and skills. It makes employees more discoverable, enhancing their visibility across the RPG ecosystem. But this is more than just climbing the ladder—it's about crafting a career that resonates with individual passions and potential.

With Grow@RPG, RPG Group aims to create a culture where continuous learning and cross-functional opportunities become the norm. It will leverage its diverse talent pool to drive individual career advancement and overall business growth. The platform is set to generate happiness in the workplace and keep RPG at the forefront of talent management and innovation.

