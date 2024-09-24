BHIM to Empower Artisans under PM Vishwakarma Scheme through e-RUPI Vouchers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 September 2024: NPCI BHIM Services Ltd. (NBSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), announced it will provide e-RUPI vouchers through the BHIM App to enable artisans benefit under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. Introduced by Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the scheme is designed to empower traditional artisans and craftspeople across India by providing comprehensive support to enhance their skills, improve access to modern tools, and help them scale up their services for a better livelihood.

Under the new initiative, registered artisans—referred to as Vishwakarmas—can avail e-RUPI vouchers exclusively via the BHIM App. These vouchers will be used to disburse the scheme amount, facilitating the delivery of modern toolkits to improve productivity and craftsmanship. BHIM is playing a crucial role in this process, streamlining access to the scheme benefits and ensuring efficient disbursement of funds through e-Rupi vouchers. The scheme supports a diverse range of artisans, including carpenters, blacksmiths, boat makers, goldsmiths, locksmiths, sculptors, potters, cobblers, basket weavers, doll and toy makers, barbers, tailors, and others, across the country.

Artisans can download the BHIM App and register in advance to avail the benefits.

Speaking on the development, NBSL spokesperson said, “BHIM is committed to leveraging digital solutions to make a meaningful impact on the lives of millions. The introduction of e-RUPI vouchers under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme is an important step towards ensuring that our artisans and craftspeople receive the support they need to enhance their skills and productivity. By simplifying access to the scheme through the BHIM App, we aim to make sure that these benefits are delivered swiftly and efficiently, empowering Vishwakarmas to improve their livelihoods and strengthen their communities.”

e-RUPI is an innovative digital solution developed by NPCI in association with Department of Financial Services (DFS), National Health Authority (NHA), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and partner banks. These vouchers can be distributed by organisations or the government to beneficiaries for specific purposes, providing a seamless one-time payment mechanism.





MENAFN24092024005232011781ID1108708120