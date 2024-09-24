IIT Delhi Launches Advanced Programme in Technology & AI Leadership, Empowering Future Tech Visionaries

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 23 2024: The demand for visionary tech leaders who can navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape has never been greater. Over 82% of CEOs and senior leaders believe that artificial intelligence (AI) will have an extreme to significant impact on their business, as per management consulting organisation Korn Ferry[1]. In response, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, ranked #4 amongst Management Colleges in India (NIRF 2024), has launched its Advanced Programme in Technology & AI Leadership (TAILP). This programme will equip emerging technology leaders with the critical skills needed to lead with confidence in an AI-driven world.

Ideal for new and emerging technology leaders, IT decision-makers, senior managers, business consultants, analysts, and tech entrepreneurs, the programme empowers professionals to drive sustained growth through strategic leadership, operational excellence and AI expertise. Participants will learn to create innovative technology strategies, manage IT systems with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance and build leadership skills essential for AI-driven projects. With access to cutting-edge AI research from IIT Delhi, leaders will possess the skills to foster resilience and innovation and stay competitive in the evolving digital economy.

The Advanced Programme in Technology & AI Leadership offers a comprehensive curriculum covering essential topics such as AI and Machine Learning for Business, Digital Transformation, Cyber Resilience, and emerging technologies such as blockchain and metaverse. In addition, the course includes a guided capstone project that allows participants to apply their learning to real-world technology assessment challenges. A two-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi provides participants with a unique opportunity to engage with faculty, collaborate with peers, and partake in workshops designed to refine leadership skills and enhance their understanding of AI-driven business environments.

Findings from EY’s CEO Survey underscore the relevance of this programme, which revealed that Indian business leaders are rapidly integrating AI into their strategic agendas, with 70% of CEOs planning increased investment in new technologies and AI. This trend highlights the critical need for skilled leaders who can navigate the AI-driven landscape and drive innovation.

IIT Delhi’s esteemed faculty deliver the programme, including Professor Arpan Kumar Kar, a thought leader in information systems with extensive experience in emerging technologies/ Prof. Kar has undertaken research projects for leading organizations such as BASF, Fidelity, PwC, Facebook and World Bank, and has earned numerous accolades, including the Research Excellence Award by Clarivate Analytics and the BK Birla Distinguished Researcher Award. His insights and expertise will guide participants in navigating the complexities of AI-driven business environments and mastering tech leadership. He has over 200 research publications, cited over 18,000 times.





