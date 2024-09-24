Cashfree Payments Appoints Nitin Pulyani as Head of Product & Sr Vice President

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 24, 2024: Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announces the appointment of Nitin Pulyani as Head of Product & Sr Vice President. In this new role, Nitin will spearhead product innovation and develop strategic growth initiatives for Cashfree Payments. He will oversee product development, drive innovation and ensure delivery of world-class products and solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses both in India and globally.



Commenting on the appointment, Akash Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO of Cashfree Payments, said, “As a seasoned product leader, Nitin’s extensive experience and innovative mindset will enhance our ability to deliver industry-best products and solutions. With him on the team, I am confident we will continue to set new benchmarks in the sector. Welcome aboard, Nitin!”



Nitin Pulyani said, “Since its inception, Cashfree Payments has been dedicated to addressing the payment needs of Indian businesses. As the Indian digital economy continues to expand, I see tremendous potential to leverage Cashfree’s years of research and innovation in the fintech space to drive growth and scalability for businesses. I am excited to contribute to Cashfree Payments’ next chapter of growth.”



Nitin Pulyani has extensive fintech experience leading product vision and strategy at brands like PhonePe and Jupiter. With over two decades of building and launching products that delight millions of customers, Nitin has developed innovative product strategies, driven revenue growth and built high-performing teams in companies like Ola, NeoGrowth, and TaxiForSure, showcasing his ability to navigate and excel in fast-paced environments. He is an alumnus of the Indian School of Business. He also holds a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) from the Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.



This appointment follows the recent hiring of Harsh Gupta as Chief Revenue Officer. These strategic additions are timely for Cashfree Payments as the company continues expanding its team to support its growth and market expansion objectives.



Cashfree Payments is India's leading payment service provider, processing transactions worth USD 80+ billion annually. It is a trusted choice for over 6,00,000 businesses for digital payment solutions. The company is redefining how businesses approach digital payments, verification, and payouts through its wide range of tech-first offerings. Cashfree Payments is expanding its presence in the UAE region outside of India through its acquired partner, Telr.







