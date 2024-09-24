7 student athletes from Ambuja Cements-supported schools in Chandrapur qualify for state-level competition

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 September 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is committed to nurturing sporting talent across the nation, through initiatives such as the After School Programme. This commitment is yielding impressive results with 7 students from Ambuja Cements-supported schools in Chandrapur qualifying for the upcoming state-level athletics competition in Pune. They were a part of a contingent of 17 student athletes, who participated in the district-level athletics competition in various events including shot putt, high jump, long jump, and javelin throw.



In all, these student athletes representing Ambuja Cements-supported schools from core villages of Chandrapur, secured 12 top positions, with them even clinching top two spots in some events. This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the students, who have been diligently training under Ambuja Cements’ After School Programme. The programme aims to nurture the future athletic talent of the nation. It encourages the children through various means, and supports them to compete in district, block and state-level sports competitions.



The After School Programme also helps students participating in sports including kabaddi, kho-kho, and badminton. Notably, several students from supported schools have also been selected for Khelo India events. In addition to these developments, schools in Chandrapur as well as Ambujanagar have introduced self-defence training for all children, with a focus on the safety of girls.



Ambuja Cements has also broadened its sports promotion initiative by launching the After School Programme in Chandrapur, Darlaghat, and Bathinda. This programme aims to identify and nurture budding talent by offering specialised sports training and support, focusing on student athletes with promising potential in sports. This is a testament to Ambuja Cements’ unwavering support for sports development and promotion across the nation.





