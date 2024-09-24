AURAK supports Study Abroad programs for gaining cross-cultural competences, international exposure

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, September 23, 2024: Student Exchange and Study Abroad programs are gaining traction all over the world, as they present opportunities for university students to develop cross-cultural competencies, enhance communication skills, and build connections with peers worldwide, according to the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

AURAK, ranked No. 6 among UAE universities in the QS World Ranking 2025, has adopted a strategy to boost ‘internationalization’ by offering International Exchange Programs, Study Abroad initiatives and Transfer programs to the U.S. for its students.

The growing popularity of short-term Student Exchange and Study Abroad programs is supported by studies that reveal that graduates with such experiences are twice as likely to secure a job, compared to their colleagues who did not have an international experience. This is because employers value candidates with a global mindset and the capability to collaborate in multicultural teams. According to University of California, Merced (UCM), 97% of U.S.-based study abroad students found employment within 12 months of graduation, while only 49% of college graduates found employment in the same period.

“Participating in an international Student Exchange or Study Abroad program can open a world of opportunities,” says Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Success and Provost at AURAK. “At AURAK, we encourage our students to join such programs that not only expand their employment opportunities, but will also give them the unique opportunity to experience a new way of life, perhaps learn a new language or be exposed to different educational models, building international connections, and strengthening their international profile.”

AURAK offers International Exchange and Study Abroad programs to its students, both those coming to AURAK from abroad, as well as UAE-based AURAK students going abroad to a partner institution for an enriched study experience.

Dr. Kevin S. Konecny, Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Assistant Professor of Education, says: “As a university with a global perspective, AURAK has developed a strategy to address efforts toward comprehensive internationalization of the institution. These efforts include faculty involvement in collaborative research projects with academic colleagues at universities abroad, as well as faculty and student mobility, which is the opportunity for faculty and students to obtain international experiences overseas. We believe participating in a student exchange program can be a transformative experience that has the power to profoundly enrich a student’s global perspective and shape their personal and professional growth. At AURAK, we are committed to making study abroad accessible to all students by offering affordable options.”

AURAK has attractive student reciprocal exchange programs that allow students to study abroad for a semester, or even a year, as a part of their university experience. AURAK also receives international students from partner universities for a semester or a year abroad. Having international students visit AURAK allows the university’s students and faculty to engage with the guest students to learn about their culture. Over the past few years AURAK has welcomed exchange students from the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Germany and the United States.

AURAK’s Transfer to the USA program facilitates seamless transfers through partnerships with renowned universities and institutions in the USA, while ensuring that the credits earned at AURAK are recognized and transferable. Students can complete the first three years of their bachelor’s degree at AURAK and finish the last two years in the USA to graduate earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. Alternately, one program allows students to complete the first three years of their bachelor’s degree at AURAK and finish their fourth and final year in the USA. The partner universities include University of Wyoming (Petroleum Engineering), University of Texas at Arlington (Computer Science), Wayne State University (Mechanical Engineering) and Appalachian State University (Hospitality & Tourism Management) in Boon, North Carolina.





MENAFN24092024003014000674ID1108708108