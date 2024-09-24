Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Vice Foreign Minister Of El Salvador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of El Salvador HE Adriana Mira, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways of enhancing and promoting them, in addition to regional and international issues of common concern.