Qatar Participates In Annual Consultative Ministerial Meeting Of Arab League Foreign Ministers

9/24/2024 5:31:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the annual consultative ministerial meeting of Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the League of Arab States, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

The Peninsula

