Qatar Participates In Ministerial Meeting Of Non-Aligned Movement

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

