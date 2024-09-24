Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Acting Foreign Minister Of Sudan
New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan HE Hussein Awad Ali, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79) in New York.
During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
