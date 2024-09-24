Aspetar, Qatar University Announce Symposium And Workshop On Sports Dentistry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports Hospital, announced Tuesday a symposium and dedicated to the field of sports dentistry, in collaboration with Qatar University.

Held under the title "Contemporary Prevention and Management of Trauma in Sports Dentistry," on Oct. 31, the symposium will bring together leading experts to discuss the latest research, innovative techniques, and evidence-based approaches to address the unique dental challenges faced by athletes.

Chair of the Scientific Committee and Director of Aspetar Sports Dentistry Dr. Mohammed Alsaey stated that the symposium and workshop will provide valuable insights into the prevention and management of dental trauma in sports; noting that the partnership with Qatar University is essential to advancing the field of sports dentistry in Qatar based on scientific evidence for the well-being of athletes.

Attendees will gain an understanding of the epidemiology of oral injuries, including the prevalence of dental trauma in sports and its correlation with overall bodily injuries. Additionally, participants will acquire practical skills for preventing and managing dental injuries, including best practices for optimizing the success of dental implants post-trauma. The event will also highlight the importance of comprehensive screening and regular dental check-ups for athletes and its impact on the athletes performance.

The event will address interdisciplinary approaches, highlighting the impact of stomatognathic system pathologies on overall bodily function, particularly within the musculoskeletal system. Furthermore, attendees will learn about the biomechanical properties that contribute to effective mouthguard design for athlete protection.

The accompanying workshop on Aesthetic Restorations in Young Athletes in Qatar University is specifically tailored for dental professionals working with pediatric athletes.

This event is designed for a diverse range of professionals, including sports medicine physicians, dentists, nurses, and allied health professionals. By participating, attendees will have a unique opportunity to enhance their knowledge and skills in oral trauma prevention and management within the sports context.