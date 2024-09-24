Colourful Mangoes On Your Plate Soon, UP-Based Institute To Introduce Two Varieties

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) The city-based Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) is set to introduce two new varieties of mangoes soon.

Both the varieties namely 'Awadh Samridhi' and 'Awadh Madhurima' are undergoing field trials and the former will be launched first. The new varieties are set to enrich Indian mangoes' diverse repertoire.

According to T. Damodaran, CISH Director, 'Awadh Samridhi' is a climate-resilient hybrid variety that bears fruit regularly. Its vibrant colour enhances its appeal, with each fruit weighing around 300 gm.

The medium-sized tree, suitable for intensive gardening, reaches 15 to 20 feet after 15 years, making it easy to manage. Its ripening season falls between July and August. At present, undergoing field trials, 'Awadh Samridhi' is expected to be released soon.

'Awadh Madhurima' is also undergoing field trials and may take additional time before being introduced in the state.

Uttar Pradesh benefits the most from these new varieties, given its status as the leading mango producer in India. With their attractive colours, average size, and extended shelf life, these varieties hold strong export potential, especially to markets in Europe and the US, where colourful mangoes are highly preferred.

Additionally, they are likely to fetch higher prices in local markets.

Previously, CISH had developed two notable mango varieties, 'Ambika' and 'Arunika', with unique strengths.

Notably, all four varieties developed by CISH in recent years are distinguished by their vibrant colours.

The Ambika variety is known for its consistent fruiting, high yield, and late maturation. Its yellow fruit has an attractive deep red blush on the skin, while the pulp is deep yellow, firm, less fibrous, and of excellent quality. It has a strong shelf life, with each fruit weighing between 350 and 400 gm. After 10 years of planting, each tree can produce around 80 kg of fruit. Due to its vibrant colour and ideal size, 'Ambika' is popular in local markets and shows strong export potential.

This variety is widely accepted and can thrive in subtropical and tropical regions, excluding areas with heavy rainfall. It is suitable for cultivation in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, 'Arunika' is known for its regular fruiting and late ripening. The fruits have smooth, orange-yellow skin with an attractive red blush and are prized for their excellent taste and quality. With a good storage capacity, each fruit weighs between 190 and 210 gm. The orange-yellow pulp is firm and low in fibre. The tree is dwarf in size with a dense canopy, making it ideal for intensive gardening. After 10 years, each tree yields nearly 70 kg of fruit. 'Arunika' is well-suited for all mango-producing regions in subtropical and tropical climates.

According to Ashish Yadav, Principal Scientist at the institute, developing a new mango variety takes nearly two decades. In the initial phase, trials are conducted within the developing institute. Once satisfactory results are obtained, the variety is sent for trials at other institutes across the country. Only after receiving positive feedback from multiple locations is the variety officially released.

In addition to traditional varieties, scientists at leading research institutes in India have developed several commercially valuable mango varieties. Notable examples include: Arunima, Surya, Pratibha, Shrestha, Pitambar, Lalima, Deepshikha, and Manohari developed at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi, as well as Suprabhat, Anmol, Uday, Puneet, Aruna, and Neelachal Kesari developed at Indian Horticultural Research Institute (Bengaluru).

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions transforming Uttar Pradesh into a major hub for agricultural exports. To facilitate faster transportation of goods to export centres, a network of expressways is being developed.

The Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways are already operational, and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway is nearing completion. The Chief Minister has issued clear directives to ensure the Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is completed ahead of the Maha Kumbh.

In line with this vision, the government is planning to establish Jewar International Airport as a key export hub. Recognising the stringent quality standards for agricultural products in markets such as the US and Europe, the Yogi Adityanath administration is focused on creating the necessary infrastructure to meet these demands.

In the future, similar export facilities could also be established at Ayodhya and Kushinagar International Airports.

Additionally, the Prayagraj-Haldia waterway, the country's only inland waterway, is becoming a significant mode of transport for agricultural exports, with plans to extend it to Ayodhya.