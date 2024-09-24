Sharjah Chamber hosts first Pakistan Business Council meeting to kickstart its economic cooperation activities

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 23, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted the inaugural meeting of the founding members of the newly established Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah.

Launched earlier this month, the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah aims to strengthen investment and trade ties between the business community in the emirate and its counterpart in Pakistan. It seeks to boost trade and investment exchanges, fostering sustainable economic development that benefits both countries.

During the meeting, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir was appointed as Chairman of the Council, with Mr. Syed Saleem Akhtar as First Vice Chairman, Mr. Amer Hassan as Second Vice Chairman, and Mr. Salman Wasal as Honorary Treasurer.

Council members discussed drafting a comprehensive strategy and action plan to accomplish the council’s objectives. Key initiatives include hosting regular networking events for prominent business leaders and investors from Sharjah and Pakistan to exchange expertise and explore cooperation opportunities across various sectors.

They also emphasised the importance of trade delegation exchanges to directly engage with the investment potential in both nations.

Speaking on the occasion, Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, underscored the Chamber's significant focus on business councils, given their crucial role in enhancing economic cooperation and fostering partnerships that drive private sector growth.

She noted that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to boosting trade and investment ties between the emirate and the respective countries represented by the business councils operating under the umbrella of the Chamber, with the Pakistan Business Council as the most recent example.

Al Muqarrab reaffirmed the SCCI’s ongoing support to the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah since its launch earlier this month. The Chamber backs the Council’s efforts and has been involved in every single step, from the inauguration ceremony to the Council’s first meeting to the activation of its operations and the selection of its board members.

The Chamber will continue to guide the Council as it moves into the next phase, where it will assume a direct, practical, and hands-on role in directing future initiatives and promoting sustained growth in collaboration between Sharjah and Pakistan at the private sector level.

For his part, Dr. Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah, elucidated that the Council’s strategy focuses on launching targeted promotional initiatives that emphasize the attractive investment environments in both Sharjah and Pakistan. These efforts will highlight the available business opportunities across key sectors and industries while also creating a comprehensive database of businesses and institutions in both countries, streamlining communication and collaboration for mutual benefit.

The network of business councils operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber serves as an ideal platform for cooperation between private sector representatives, businessmen, and businesswomen from the emirate and other countries.

These councils play a significant role in enhancing economic and trade relations and fostering partnerships between entrepreneurs and investors. Council members also enjoy several advantages, including priority access to participate in delegations, conferences, seminars, and events organised or co-hosted by the Chamber at home and abroad.





